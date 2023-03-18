Apple’s iPhone 14 in its new color is available and you’re bound to like it

The latest iPhone is now adorned with a new look: discover now the iPhone 14, yellow color, available at Cdiscount!

Before even talking about “colors”, let’s talk about “technical”: l’iPhone 14, available from 969.00 euros on Cdiscount, is the culmination of Apple’s know-how. This high-end smartphone is equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, with ultra-versatile processing capacity, for unfailing responsiveness and performance.

You will be able to perform all your tasks on a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, and take advantage of the advanced functions of the iOS 16 operating system. You will also have at your disposal one of the best photo blocks on the market, with high-precision lenses capable of recording crystal clear video day or night. It’s the most successful iPhone designed by Apple, and its new yellow dress makes it even more essential!

Fall for the brand new iPhone 14 Yellow available at Cdiscount!

Indeed, Apple has just released a new color for its iPhone 14, and this one has the merit of originality: unique and stylish, the yellow model is already available to order at Cdiscount. The brand offers this color in its different variations: from 969.00 euros, for the model with 128 GB of storage; 1,099.00 euros for the 256 GB model; and 1,359.00 euros for the 512 GB model. You can also opt for the iPhone 14 Plus, with a larger screen diagonal: count 1,119.00 euros for the 128 GB model; 1,249.00 euros for the 256 GB model; and 1,509.00 euros for the 512 GB model. Whatever your choice, you benefit from free delivery thanks to Cdiscount, as well as the possibility of paying in four monthly installments.

