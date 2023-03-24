Apply the salt trick so that your toilet is really impeccable

It often happens that, in order to have the lavatory impeccable, countless chemical products are promoted that, in addition to being harmful, are very expensive. However, there is a simple trick that requires a product that we all have at home.

Toilet hygiene is one of the basic points of any home. This is critical because when he was lavatory clean and disinfected there is less risk of contracting any disease that germs bring.

After washing, a dry cloth should be passed.

A simple and practical way to keep clean the lavatory it is with salt In this sense, what experts recommend is that 250 grams of bicarbonate, the same amount of salt and 25 drops of essential oil be mixed in a container.

Once the mixture is well integrated, it should be applied overnight inside the toilet. After the hours of sleep, the process continues with a pot of boiled water that must be poured into the lavatory and flush.

A clean toilet will prevent the arrival of germs and bacteria.

It is important to know how often it is advisable to use this home remedy. Experts say that it should be done once a month. Another element that can be used to clean the bathroom is vinegar.

If we follow these data, we will observe that the lavatory cleans efficiently with a mixture of vinegar and a little salt water. You will have to pour it into the toilet, wait a few minutes and remove the tartar with a brush.

Frequent hygiene is essential.

foolproof home remedies

Among the practical and economical products to clean the lavatory You can also highlight the lemon. It is an excellent degreaser and serves to leave each of the white artifacts impeccable.

The use of brushes is elementary,

On the other hand, vinegar is also one of the best disinfectants and is highly recommended not only when cleaning the toilet, but also for all types of surfaces. It can be used in the kitchen and on window glass.