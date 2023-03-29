April, thousand games: The hard and demanding month that lies ahead for Colo Colo

After the Copa Libertadores draw, Colo Colo will begin planning what will be the next few months, in which, in addition to the continental contest, he has to face the 2023 National Championship and the Copa Chile, leaving him with a tight schedule for the month of April.

The wait for Colo Colo is over. After the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 has been drawn, the Cacique already knows the rivals he will have to face in a new version of the continental contest seeking to improve what was done last year, in which he fell to the Copa Sudamericana.

Along with the definition of the continental contest, the Albos, days ago, met their rival in the Copa Chile. In this way, in the regional quarterfinals of the competition, Popular will have to face Santiago City, a club from the Third A of national football.

The busy month of April for Colo Colo

In addition to the two tournaments already mentioned, the 2023 National Championship continues its course. Although it is in a recess, the Eternal Champion must catch up and, on April 1 the faces will be seen before Huachipato for the date 4 that was pending due to the voracious fires that hit the south of our country.

With this confrontation against the Acereros, Gustavo Quinteros’s team begins a tough and demanding month. There are 7 matches that the Eternal Champion will have in less than 30 days which begins with the match against the steelmakers and ends with Unión La Calera visiting the Nicolás Chahuán Nazar. In between, Colo Colo has to face the Libertadores, and even the classic against Universidad Católica.

Matches in April of Colo Colo

Huachipato vs. Colo Colo (TN): April 1 at 12:00.

(TN): April 1 at 12:00. Deportivo Pereira vs Colo Colo (CL): April 5 at 10:00 p.m.

(CL): April 5 at 10:00 p.m. Santiago City vs Colo Colo (CCh): Weekend of April 8.

(CCh): Weekend of April 8. Catholic University vs. Colo Colo (TN): Weekend of April 15.

(TN): Weekend of April 15. Colo Colo vs Monagas (CL): April 19 at 8:00 p.m.

(CL): April 19 at 8:00 p.m. Colo Colo vs Palestine (TN): Weekend of April 22.

(TN): Weekend of April 22. Union La Calera vs Colo Colo (TN): Weekend of April 29.

In this way, the calendar for the Albos is made up of several visiting matches and, on top of that, after the commitment on April 29 against the Caleranos, Macul’s team must receive Boca Juniors on May 3 at 8:00 p.m.

For now, the cast of Gustavo Quinteros is preparing for what will be the match against Huachipato that will take place at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano. Said launch is scheduled for this Saturday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m., where you can follow all the details LIVE and ONLINE on DaleAlbo.cl.