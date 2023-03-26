Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ will not appear in the new Barbie movie and this is how fans reacted

Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ is one of the most popular songs referencing the iconic doll.

Barbie has positioned itself as one of the most representative companies of the firm Mattel Inc.

It is estimated that a little over 58 million copies of this doll are traded per year.

At present, Barbie has remained one of the most representative industries of small and large generations, this due to the great impact that this doll has had within popular culture, which has recently become a trend since it was launched. meet the new live-action movie inspired by the iconic character, which will not feature Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ song.

barbie story

This iconic toy was presented for the first time on March 9, 1959 during the Toy Fair in New York, as Barbie, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, who was created by Ruth Handler, who later founded the company Mattel Inc. together with her husband, being today one of the most valuable and important companies in the current market.

Barbie has managed to stay within the taste of current consumers, so much so that the same firm indicates that it generates gross income of more than 1,700 million dollars, This is because it is noted that 58 million copies of this doll are sold every year, including one of the most active fandoms and one of the most popular cinematographic universes, thanks to films such as:

Barbie in The Nutcracker del 2001

Barbie as Rapunzel from 2002

Barbie of Swan Lake from

Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner 2004

Barbie and the magic of pegasus 2005

Barbie’s Diary 2006

Among some others.



Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ is left out of the new Barbie film

‘Barbie’ is the new movie of the iconic doll, which is scheduled to premiere in July of this year, a film that has generated various reactions since the first images were revealed where it was shown that the protagonists would be Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling, como Barbie y Kena reason that generated high expectations, since for many there was no better choice of characters and actors.

First image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie (Margot Robbie) movie.

This can be a genius or a disaster, there will be no middle ground. pic.twitter.com/PcahbO8tHz — Pol Turrents (@polispol) June 16, 2022

However, something that has started to generate a stir within the digital conversation is the lack of the theme ‘Barbie Girl’ by the Aqua group, as this was one of the most famous singles that make direct reference to the iconic toy. It is worth mentioning that it was Lene Nystrom, vocalist of the Aqua group, who pointed out that her theme ‘Barbie girl’ does not fit at all in the new Barbie movie, a reason that disappointed more than one, since the theme that was released in 1997, was It positioned itself as one of the most popular sounded during the first years of the 2000 era.

