Arabella Chi: from the breakup with Rben Dias to signing for a love reality show

Their relationship began in the fall and will not end in the winter. During the month of November, Rben Dias was related to the model Arabella Chi; He reaps success after success at Manchester City and she, for her part, is an international model who has more than a million followers on social networks. Both shared an identical photograph from the Eiffel Tower in Paris and reality shook the covers of the heart: they had been together since September. Before the cold goes away they said goodbye forever. And it couldn’t have been in a more particular way.

Chi acquired fame that he later multiplied as a result of his appearance in Love Island 2019, a british dating show which, if translated into the Spanish television language, could be defined as a mixture between Big Brother y The island of temptations and whose mechanics are based on living together in an island villa in Mallorca with a couple who, due to the internal logic of the format, rotates or not. The requirement to win is not to remain single or, on the contrary, to have sufficient support from the audience. Arabella lasted a week. Enough to get out of there being a complete celebritie.

From everything to nothing

When the two met they needed no introduction, but the honors were done by mutual friends. And two months later they were already in the city of lights. Of that Parisian meeting, a source told The Sun the next: They went to Paris for their first romantic mini getaway, where he wined and dined with her at the best restaurants. He also showered her with gifts. And then he planted the seed of a long relationship by saying that they try to keep their relationship a secret because it’s early, but that They had a great time and it seems like they are really falling in love with each other.

The truth is that the Paris episode took place halfway through the short relationship. Two months before she started, with her on a constant flight between Ibiza (where she has her house) and Manchester, and two months after she finished. The last time they were seen together was New Year’s Eve, when a camera caught them arriving at Manchester airport before checking their bags. Since then there has been no more sign. Until now, that, according to numerous British measuresit has come to light that he left her precisely during the Christmas holidays.

This being the circumstance, the situation has become viral and controversial in the United Kingdom due to the immediacy with which Chi, who is described with a broken hearthas made the decision to return to its television origins: the model has boarded a plane to travel to Cape Town, South Africa, and join the cast of a special meeting between former contestants of the reality what a boost to fame. Just this Sunday she spoke with The Sunwhere he pointed out that Last year was probably the unluckiest year when it came to finding the right one.emphasizing his bad luck in love.

And in a totally unexpected turn of events, the program in question arrives. This reunion, which has already been released under the name Love Island All Stars, days are added to the counter. The operation remains the same. I may have recently ended a relationship, but I’m ready to meet the man of my dreams., Chi has confessed. And there, under the hot climate of the south of the African continent, the cold of Paris seems far away.

