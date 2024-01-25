Aracely Armbula assures that she will soon show her children’s faces

MIAMI.- When it comes to your children, Aracely Armbula She is a quite protective mother. Although they are the children of two prominent figures in Mexico, the actress and singer has focused on keeping them away from the cameras to give her a quiet and pressure-free life.

Although Aracely always has them present in interviews, and has made public the fight over support that Luis Miguel presumably must, the face of the young people is unknown.

Although there are Photos Of both of them, the majority are from when they were children.

Now, after the networks told her that she is now The Mother-in-Law of Mexico, La Chule promised her followers to let her see her children in the near future.

“Look what they said Miguel, I am the Mother-in-Law of Mexico, for you and for Daniel. My God, well yes, what can I tell you,” Armbula said gracefully in a live from Instagram.

The interpreter, according to HOLA Mxico, called the young man to greet his followers, but he preferred to stay away from the screen. “They don’t know how handsome they are. They’ll see them soon, whenever they want,” he added.

Likewise, he pointed out some characteristics of his firstborn, and claimed that they both feel proud of their mother’s work. “The oldest is very calm, my precious Migue,” he commented.

“They feel very proud (of what I do), I like it, they tell me, they accompany me to the set, they want to know. If they want to dedicate themselves to this, go ahead,” he expressed.

Dispute with Luis Miguel

Aracely continues to demand that Sol de México pay paternity support for the children they have in common. And, on different occasions he has addressed the issue, pointing out that he is a food debtor and that the singer has no intention of strengthening the bond with young people.

Although some close personalities, such as the presenter Mirka Dellanos, have said that the interpreter has no debts; La Chule’s lawyer asserts that they do exist.

Guillermo Pous, legal representative of Armbula, confirmed what the singer also said a few days ago regarding the money that Luismi must send her for the well-being of Miguel and Daniel.

“Indeed, he has not paid the pension. The last information we had was that he paid in December 2019, just when he was going to start his biographical series and the concert series, from there the non-compliance began, he did not take charge again. of this obligation,” said the expert in an interview he gave to the American program El Show de Ral Brindis.