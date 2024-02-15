Aracely Armbula confirms the death of her mother

MIAMI.- actress and singer Aracely Armbula reappeared on Instagram, after the Mexican prisoner reported the death of her madre, Help Jacques.

The journalist Addis Tun reported on the night of February 13, in her X profile, that La Chule’s mother had died; and later, media such as El Universal, El Heraldo de México and Quin magazine replicated the information. However, the fact had not been confirmed by Armbula.

“Help, Doa Soco, mother of Aracely Armbula and Leonardo Armbula, passed away this weekend. Sad news. My family will always remember her with gratitude. May God receive her. Condolences to her children and grandchildren,” Tun wrote.

After hours of silence, in the early hours of February 15, the performer used her Instagram account to repost a story that presenter Alex Kaffie dedicated to her.

In the publication there is a selfie of Aracely with her mother and the message reads: “I find out that your mother, Aracely Armbula, has passed away. I accompany you and your brother ‘Leo’ in their grief and I hug them not with my hands, but with my heart. Rest in peace Mrs. Coco.”

The actress only added a prayer hands emoji to the publication.

For his part, his brother, surgeon Leonardo Armbula, published a photograph of his parents in an Instagram story and wrote: “My old people: happy Day of Love and Friendship, I love you and I miss you.”

What did Aracely Armbula’s mother die from?

It is well known that La Chule is secretive about her life outside the cameras, so the exact details about the cause of death of Socorro Jaques, whom Aracely made known as Coco, have not been revealed by the artist.

However, Addis Tun said in the program First hand that the family had authorized her to report that the 81-year-old woman died due to a cancer that he suffered The incident occurred on February 9 in Mexico City.

The communicator pointed out that Jaques was accompanied by her children at all times.

“Unfortunately she lost the battle against cancer. Mrs. ‘Soco’ left without suffering pain thanks to the care, evidently very close, of her son Leonardo, who is a doctor and who was with her, like Aracely, until the last moment.”

For its part, Windowing It is noted that only 17 people attended the funeral, because the death was unexpected.

In July 2022, Aracely and her brother lost their father Manuel Armbula due to a massive heart attack.