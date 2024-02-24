Arantxa del Sol, about her return to television in Survivors: I feel responsibility and fear

Survivors 2024 It’s just around the corner. It will be next March 7 when this highly anticipated reality show premieres, as confirmed, by mistake, by Carlos Sobera, one of its presenters. An edition in which some of the faces that will travel to the Cayos Cochinos are already known, highlighting Aranxa del Solwhich also returns to television after almost two decades.

The host of programs like VIP Noche was the first confirmed contestant of the Honduran reality show, and this Friday night she was one of the protagonists of the space that bears the name De Viernes, where she spoke about different topics, such as her departure from the small screen.

Arantxa, in response to the question why she moved away from the spotlight, assures that I never retired. That’s the truth. I don’t know what happened, destiny has a lot to do with itshe began by explaining, pointing out that her wedding with the bullfighter Finito de Crdoba In 2001 he was influenced by this: Suddenly I got married and that had a lot to do with it. A topic that he confesses that he has been asked about on many occasions, especially since he is one of the most influential people on television in the 90s.

Now, the presenter returns, and she does so with fully charged batteries, and with one of Mediaset’s most extreme contests. A little world for which she has been nostalgic in recent times: I have always missed TVbut which I put aside to prioritize your life with your family.

Everything that Survivors can bring me is good

With her sights set on Survivors 2024, Arantxa del Sol has indicated that she is looking forward to living this new experience: At this moment in my life I think that everything that Survivors can bring me is good. I am with responsibility and fear. I have been surprised by the response of the people who grew up with me and with the television I made then. This fills me with strength and responsibility. I have lived through the golden age of television.

And, in addition, she also confesses how she informed her family of her participation in the contest, admitting that she is very proud of the support they have given her at all times: I have a daughter who is a fan of this show. and she is happy that I am going. At one point he gathered the family to communicate the news. I never considered this adventure, when my daughter realized that she was leaving me it was something else. She is happy. My son is smaller, he is 15 years old, and he is more cuddly.

We have never been four months apart. I don’t know how he’s going to handle it. I have dreamed that he is going to surprise me in Survivorsthe presenter added in the Telecinco program, referring to her Finito de Córdoba, and making a request both to the space and to him.