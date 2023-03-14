ARBA will allow the regularization of expired payment plans that were not paid during the pandemic

The Collection Agency of the province of Buenos Aires (ARBA) instrumented the possibility of rehabilitating the more than 82,000 expired payment plans between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. As reported, there are 82,557 regularization plans, for an amount of more than $4,800 million of debt in pre-judicial and judicial instanceof all taxes administered by the agency.

According to the normative resolution of ARBA published in the Official Gazette, The taxpayers will be able to regularize the debts coming from the Real Estate, Automotive, Sports Boats Taxes and on the Gross Income and Stamps whose payment plans have been granted since January 1, 2000 and have fallen due to non-payment during the pandemic period.

“This measure will allow families and companies from Buenos Aires to resume plans with facilities to cancel debts that fell in the context of crisis generated by the pandemic”, explained the executive director of ARBA, Cristian Girard. And he stressed that this measure is accompanying “those who had difficulties to comply, making the conditions more flexible so that they can catch up.”

This provision will also affect the collection agents and their joint and several responsible, whose debts come from withholdings or perceptions not made, made and not paid or paid out of term, in relation to the Taxes on Gross Income and Stamps.

Those who wish to re-enter the reformulation of the plan must enter the collection agency website and from there access the enabled application. Once the operation is carried out, they must settle the advances and due and unpaid installments of the fallen regime, before January 1, 2024.

In the case of debts in court, it will also be necessary to prove the payment of costs and expenses of the trial to be able to access the facilities plan. “We have carried out a comprehensive reengineering of ARBA’s payment plans, to accompany all sectors and contribute to the economic recovery of the Province,” Girard asserted in reference to this new resolution.