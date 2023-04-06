ARD “Germany trend”: Satisfaction with the federal government reaches its lowest level

According to the ARD “Deutschlandtrend”, satisfaction with the work of the federal government has reached its lowest level since taking office. In a survey by the Infratest dimap institute published on Thursday, 71 percent of those surveyed were less or not at all satisfied.

This was six percentage points more than in March. Only 27 percent of those entitled to vote stated that they were satisfied or even very satisfied (minus six percentage points).

If there were a federal election on Sunday, the chancellor party SPD would still get 18 percent. The Greens could still get 17 percent of the votes, the FDP would improve by one point to seven percent.

The strongest forces remained the CDU and CSU with 30 percent. This is one percentage point less than in March. The AfD could count on 15 percent (plus one percentage point). The Left would only get four percent (minus one percentage point) in April and would thus miss out on entering the Bundestag. All other parties accounted for an unchanged nine percent.

Infratest dimap surveyed 1,304 eligible voters by telephone and online for the “Deutschlandtrend” from Monday to Wednesday. The possible error rate of the representative survey is two to three percent. (AFP)

