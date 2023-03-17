Are Hamburg’s baby rabbits in danger?

Baby rabbits are cute and often seem abandoned. But you shouldn’t touch the animals.

In Hamburg, too, the hares have already had offspring. Many of the little bunnies lie seemingly helpless in the open field. “But beware: Don’t touch!” warns the Hamburg Animal Welfare Association (HTV). Because it is actually human intervention that puts the little rabbits in danger.

“The majority of the young rabbits found do not require human help,” says HTV biologist Sven Fraass. Mother rabbits only suckle their young in the morning and evening, during the day the baby rabbits crouch alone in the so-called sasse, a hollow in the ground. If people touched the young animals believing they were abandoned, the mother animals often reacted nervously, says Fraass. Only then are the little rabbits endangered.

A baby rabbit on the scales: The Hamburg Animal Welfare Association warns against simply picking up the young animals. (Source: Hamburger Tierschutzverein von 1841 e.V.)

Baby rabbits are kidnapped

Since February, seven young rabbits have been placed in a HTV foster home. In most cases, however, this is unnecessary. They would be “accidentally kidnapped”. Just recently, a man found two rabbits while walking and brought them to HTV. “The animals were unharmed and doing well, so everything was completely natural,” said the animal protection association. However, the dog owner refused to bring the little rabbits back to their berth where the mother animal could have found them again.

Even if the young are hastily picked up by people, it is often not too late: “Rabbits can even be brought back to the place where they were found the following day without the mother having given them up,” says Fraass. Now these two rabbits must also be raised by hand.