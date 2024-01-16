Are North Korea and Russia on the verge of an arms deal?

MOSCOW. – The head of Russian diplomacy received his North Korean counterpart on Tuesday to address the expansion of ties between both countries in the face of international concern over an alleged arms cooperation agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow.

At the start of the meeting, Sergei Lavrov said he and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would discuss “active work” to implement agreements reached by the leaders of the two nations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September to meet with President Vladimir Putin and visit several military facilities, causing international concern over a possible arms alliance to help Moscow replenish its arsenals in full war in Ukraine.

Putin is scheduled to meet with Choe later in the day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president will visit North Korea at the invitation of Kim “when convenient” and based on “a mutual agreement.”

Lavrov also mentioned on Tuesday the “close and fruitful cooperation” between the two countries at the United Nations and other international organizations, and stressed that Moscow “very much appreciates” Pyongyang’s support for its military actions in Ukraine.

“We will do our best to develop our relations,” Choe said.

The United States and South Korea have accused the North of providing artillery and missile ammunition to Russia for its offensive in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Moscow had already used North Korean ballistic missiles in attacks on the neighboring country.

Both the Kremlin and North Korea reject accusations of North Korean arms shipments to Russia.

Source: With information from AP