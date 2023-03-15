Are you looking for a house with a garden? RE/MAX helps you choose the perfect

Many times, more than looking for a house, people want to find a home that has a garden, either as a space to find tranquility or even to take their visitors.

Although it is true that there is a tendency among young people to live with rommies, it is also true that there is a significant number of people who want to make their own home.

Only in 2022, according to INEGI data, home sales reached 606,124 operations between January and November of that year. In this sense, also in 2022, 46 percent of Mexicans said they had thought buy a house during 2022, according to a survey carried out by real estate24.

Of course, in the market there are all kinds of buildings and homes, each one with a specific value that can be higher or lower, depending on its conditions. Thus, a house with a garden is one of the favorites among those who have the necessary resources.

It is increasingly common for houses to have open spaces, be it double-height ceilings, gardens, large terraces or others that tend to generate harmony. And it is that, in the end, these types of spaces provide various benefits to families, among which are tranquility, rest, spending more time with family, friends and other loved ones.

That is why a house with a garden can be of great importance for those who like to share moments with the family and even as a time to relax and enjoy outdoor activities.

