Are you looking for the AirPods 3 at the best price? We know where to find them

Want to buy the AirPods 3? Amazon is offering Apple’s famous wireless headphones with more than 10% off their recommended price.

Amazon allows you to take advantage of a promotional offer on les Apple AirPods 3. Currently, the American e-commerce giant offers the 2022 model of Apple’s wireless headphones at a price of 186 euros instead of 209 euros; which makes an immediate discount of 23 euros compared to the recommended price of the product.

For information, the Apple AirPods 3 benefit from free home delivery and payment in installments without charge by credit card.

Amazon: Apple AirPods 3 are at a reduced price

Released 6 months ago, Apple’s AirPods 3 from 2022 are in-ear headphones. They basically feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking; an adaptive equalization that automatically calibrates the sound according to the ears; a fitted design; a pressure sensor to easily control the reading of content, take a call or hang up and resistance to water and perspiration.

On the autonomy side, the Apple AirPods 3 can be used for a maximum of 30 hours thanks to the supplied Lightning charging case. With fast charging, the headphones can be charged for 5 minutes to get an extra hour of battery life.

Regarding connectivity, we find the voice assistant Siri and especially Bluetooth. Wireless technology makes it possible for headphones to be connected remotely with a smartphone or tablet. Finally, the Apple AirPods 3 headphones have dimensions of 18.26 mm x 19.21 mm x 30.79 mm.

