Are you the beneficiary of a forgotten legacy? This site tells you

In France, 6.7 billion euros are sleeping on inactive accounts. Whether it’s a deposit account, life insurance or employee savings, you may well be eligible for a nice nest egg without even knowing it.

The Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) keeps forgotten funds for 20 years. Any person – whether holder, subscriber, member, beneficiary or even a rightful claimant – can potentially claim amounts abandoned.

The Ciclade platform, which allows French people to instantly find out if money is coming back to them, only allows funds to be found on accounts and other life insurance contracts that have been opened in mainland France, in the overseas departments and the COMs.

The procedure is very simple: just enter your surname, first name, date of birth on the subdomain ciclade.caissedesdepots.fr and start searching. In a few seconds, everyone will be able to find out if they can claim part of these forgotten billions of euros.

The figures published by the organization are staggering: “in 2022, we returned 134 million euros for nearly 73,000 beneficiaries”, explains Laetitia Dordain, director of the consignments and specialized deposits department at Banque des Territoires. She specifies that “often, it is Booklets A opened by the parents, the grandparents at the birth of their children who have been forgotten”.

Ciclade is a service of general interest which was created pursuant to the law of June 13, 2014 (“Eckert Law”) and which makes it possible to find unclaimed or forgotten sums. It is the only official site in France which will allow you to find the sums in escheat: do not be fooled by a possible scam which would offer you the same.

#CDC2021 Results :

Dormant accounts and contracts… More than 1.1 million visits to the site #Cycladesthe famous #SiteDeLaDernièreChanceand €144 million of inactive assets returned in 2021!

👉 pic.twitter.com/wM633plNS7 — Caisse des Dépôts (@caissedesdepots) April 1, 2022

Where is your money now?

If you have money in a current account, the rule is: every year for the first 10 years, your custodian bank must send a letter to notify you of the inactivity of the account.

At the end of this period, it will then transfer the funds to the CDC which will have to keep it for 20 years. During these two decades, it is possible to claim your money via the Ciclade platform. On the other hand, if no one requests the sum due to him within this period, it will then go to the state coffers. Each year there are approximately 60 million euros which return to the State in this way.

The results of the Ciclade platform are impressive. Over the last 5 years, no less than 684 million euros have been donated to the beneficial owners of these forgotten sums. On average, each of the 300,000 individuals obtained 2,500 euros by this means. The amount recovered at present, however, represents only 10% of all the forgotten billions, so there is still a lot of hope for the millions of French people who will try their luck with Ciclade.