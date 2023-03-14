Argentina and Uruguay united for the International Day of Action for Rivers

A delegation of more than 50 kayaks left Campichuelo beach, Entre Ríos, accompanied by three support boats, where local authorities were present. While from the pier in San Javier, Uruguay they met with another 50 kayaks to navigate to the meeting point with the Argentine entourage. From there, they traveled together to the northern tip of Dolores Island, where they shared a time of commemoration and reflection.

The activity had the participation of national authorities, including the Director of Protected Areas of Entre Ríos, Alfredo Berduc, the Secretary of the Environment of Entre Ríos, Daniela García, the Mayor of Concepción Uruguay, Martín Oliva, and the Mayor of Colonia Elía, Gabriel Barbara. Uruguayan authorities and Patricia Wolf, ambassador of the Ambá NGO, were also present.

Under the motto “one river, one park”, the conference sought to make visible the importance of cooperation for the conservation of biodiversity, environmental education and nature tourism in the protected areas on both banks of the river. These 3 pillars are part of the vision of the project to strengthen a biocultural corridor in the Islands and Green Channels of the Uruguay River.

“Uruguay and Argentina have managed to reach an agreement to build impressive engineering works such as the Salto Grande dam and the incredible San Martín and Artigas bridges, how then is it not possible for them to agree to jointly manage a protected area? dedicated to conservation and ecotourism, allowing unrestricted visitation of the islands that make up this new great park”, explains Emiliano Ezcurra, director of Banco de Bosques.

The importance of kayaking as a means to achieve this was highlighted. In both countries, these parks are unique for promoting kayak programs for schools, which allow active and dynamic involvement with communities. Thus, it seeks to develop a “river culture” based on the knowledge of navigation skills, the enjoyment of nature and the conservation of the landscapes offered by the Uruguay River.

The “Islas y Canales Verdes del Río Uruguay” project seeks to contribute to the conservation of its species and wild habitats, improve its response capacity in the face of climate change, and generate new opportunities for recreation and quality public use, environmental education, science and for the surrounding communities. The joint work of the protected areas on both banks shows that there is only one river to preserve.