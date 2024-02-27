Argentina changes rival for friendly in the United States

BUENOS AIRES.- The eventful friendly tour of Argentina In March as a preparation for the Copa América, it added a new change of rival because Nigeria will not be able to play the match due to a visa problem and will be replaced by Costa Rica.

The albiceleste was scheduled to face the Green Eagles on Tuesday, March 26 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but an “administrative problem with visas” will prevent the Africans from playing the match, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) reported on Tuesday in a statement.

The entity did not give further details about the unforeseen event and only added that Costa Rica will be the new rival on the same date and place.

While the world champion will play against El Salvador on Friday, March 22 at the Lincoln Field stadium in Philadelphia.

Argentina.jpg Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni (center) leads a training session at Qatar University, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Doha. AP | Jorge Saenz.

Argentina, also continental champion in 2021, had planned a tour of China on the FIFA date in March, which was canceled by the Chinese sports authorities amid the discomfort caused by the absence of star Lionel Messi in a recent friendly match played by his club. Inter Miami in Hong Kong.

Messi said he was suffering from a groin ailment, but his excuse was received with skepticism in Hong Kong, when a few days later he played 30 minutes in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe.

In Asia, the albicelestes had matches scheduled against Nigeria in Hangzhou and against the Ivory Coast in Beijing.

Argentina resolved quickly:

With the commitments in Asia falling, the AFA had to rush out to look for rivals that are below the level of demand that Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni intended in preparation to defend the title in the continental tournament, which will be played from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

In the Copa América preview, Argentina will face Ecuador on June 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago and then face Guatemala five days later at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Argentina is in Group A of the Copa América along with Peru, Chile and the winner of the CONCACAF playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Source: AP