Argentina formalizes its resignation from belonging to the BRICS socialist alliance

In the letters, which are signed by Milei, it is reported that “in this instance the incorporation of the Argentine Republic to the BRICS as a full member as of January 1, 2024 is not considered appropriate.”

The incorporation of Argentina into the group of BRICS countries, which make up China, Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil, had been decided at the Johannesburg Summit (South Africa) last August, during the presidency of former president Alberto Fernández (Peronist).

“The foreign policy imprint of the Government that I have presided over for a few days differs in many aspects from that of the previous Government,” argued Milei, who took office on December 10.

“In this sense, some decisions made by the previous administration will be reviewed. Among them is the creation of a specialized unit for the country’s active participation in the BRICS,” he added, according to the text released by the local press and whose content he ratified. the presidential spokesperson at a press conference.

The launch of this unit had been announced to the BRICS by former President Fernández through a letter to the group of countries last September.

The BRICS and its plan against the US

At the Johannesburg summit, the BRICS had announced the expansion of the group (which represents 24% of global GDP and 42% of the world’s population) with the invitation to six new members, which in addition to Argentina included Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and United Arab Emirates.

The BRICS shares the “demand for a more inclusive global balance”, especially with regard to the influence of the United States and the European Union. But in essence it is a socialist alliance, promoted by China, with the objective of confronting and destroying the economic and political power of the United States.

China, which represents about 70% of the bloc’s GDP, was the one that drove its expansion.

President Milei has pointed out the United States and Israel as the main strategic allies of his government.

“Our geopolitical alignment is with the United States and Israel. We are not going to align ourselves with communists,” Milei had declared during his presidential campaign, when he assured that he wanted to put trade relations with the Asian giant, Argentina’s second largest trading partner, in place. after Brazil.

After assuming his presidential mandate, Milei adopted a more diplomatic tone and thanked “the congratulations and good wishes” he received from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: With information from AFP.