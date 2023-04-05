Argentina inaugurates exhibition in tribute to world champions

Buenos Aires.- How does it feel to be world champion? Argentine fans will be able to experience it in the first official exhibition dedicated to the three world titles won by the Albiceleste.

The exhibition, inaugurated this Wednesday at the Sociedad Rural in Buenos Aires, offers visitors a tour of rooms dedicated to the world champions of Argentina 1978, Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022.

In each of them the three replicas of the golden trophy raised by the captains of the respective selected teams, Daniel Passarella, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, are displayed. Like custodians around them, the original jackets of the champions are displayed stored in glass chests.

“Welcome to the exhibition of the world champions. The truth is that it is a very important day for Argentine soccer, but above all things to be able to show our glories, those who gave us the three stars. I hope you can enjoy it”, said Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) when cutting the ribbon that opened the exhibition.

Apart from the trophies and jackets, some “treasures” of the selected champions are also exhibited. A booty and the captain’s tape of Maradona, who died in November 2020; the autographed gloves of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, one of the heroes of the title in Qatar, and the bischt – a typical outfit of the Arab world – that Messi wore at the award ceremony at the Lusail stadium in Doha.

“I don’t know how many countries can bring together three generations of world champions,” said former goalkeeper Ubaldo Fillol, champion in 1978. “There is not only the history of world champions, but of Argentine soccer.”

Oscar Garré, champion winger in 1986, valued that the exhibition will allow the new generations to get closer to the selected ones who also achieved glory in the 20th century.

“For us and those of 78, who perhaps young people don’t remember us much, is to rekindle that love, that affection that one has had for the national team. You come here and see photos, videos from our time and from the boys from the last World Cup. It is really very exciting, it is a love that the AFA shows us”, remarked the former defender.

At the end of the exhibition, visitors will be able to get on the same open-top bus that transported Messi and his teammates during the massive December festivities through the streets of Buenos Aires upon their return from Qatar on December 20. Hidden in the back is the small doll with the face of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé that goalkeeper Martínez raised during the celebration as a mockery. Then he had to apologize.

“It leads you to get excited again. It brings us a few tears,” said Roberto Ayala, the former defender who is part of Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff and the only one of the representatives of the last world champions who was at the opening of the exhibition.

“It was impossible to move forward,” Ayala recalled about the bus ride. “See the face of each person. Being able to chat, cross the look. For them it was something incredible. It was beautiful, indelible.”