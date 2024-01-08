Argentina seeks to redefine agreement with the IMF and obtain dollars

BUENOS AIRES.- He government of Javier Miley and the International Monetary Fund ( FMI ) formally began negotiations this Monday to revive the program for the refinancing of the $44 billion loan granted in 2018.

If the negotiations come to fruition, the IMF will transfer 3.3 billion dollars that are pending from last year, with which Argentina will be able to meet its debt commitments and at the same time improve the level of its reserves.

In addition, the Argentine government hopes to be able to address imminent maturities with the organization that amount to $7.7 billion for this year.

A mission from the organization was received this Monday in Buenos Aires by the chief of staff of ministers, Nicolás Posse, and the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, after technical teams from both parties held preliminary meetings over the weekend.

The IMF team, headed by Luis Cubeddu and Ashvin Ahuja, seeks to renegotiate the conditions of a new agreement with Argentina, given the failure to meet the goals that were established in the previous Administration of Alberto Fernández.

The government spokesman, Manuel Adorni, informed the press that “the only thing that is being sought today is to try to revive the agreement that has fallen due to the systematic failure to meet the goals that the country has had with the organization.”

In 2018, Argentina received the largest loan granted by the IMF in its history for an amount of almost $55 billion, of which $44 billion was finally disbursed.

Due to the pandemic and a historic drought, the previous government of Alberto Fernández agreed in early 2022 to a new refinancing program through which the country committed to meeting a series of fiscal and monetary emission goals, among others. But these guidelines were suspended since mid-2023, coinciding with the electoral campaign that brought Milei to the presidency.

The president, who after taking office on December 10, launched an adjustment and deregulation plan for an economy with strong state intervention, expressed on several occasions that the IMF should not worry because his government will be more austere than what the government demands. organism.

“These new goals that are imposed will be more than met,” Adorni reiterated. “The plan we are carrying out is one of order in the accounts and in various aspects of the Argentine economy, so there should not be any problem for that the agreement be revived,” he indicated.

Argentina faces significant challenges in terms of fiscal deficit and monetary issuance, which are fundamental aspects in the negotiations, as the IMF seeks guarantees that Argentina will adopt measures to address these challenges.

The Argentine government is expected to propose a fiscal and economic adjustment plan to meet the IMF’s demands. This could include measures to reduce the deficit and control inflation.

The Milei Government said it will offer a fiscal adjustment five times harsher than what was originally planned for this year, Infobae reported.

Source: With information from AP / Infobae.com