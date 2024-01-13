Arguiano, blunt with cooking competitions like MasterChef: They are wars

Carlos Arguiano He has always shown that he does not mince his words when addressing different topics, whether it be cooking, politics, society or television itself, where he is already a historical figure thanks to programs like open kitchenwhere she shares delicious, simple recipes to make at home.

Now, his name comes to the fore again following a video that has gone viral on TikTokwhere the cook gives his opinion to some young applicants about cooking contests in the purest MasterChef stylea program that has established itself as one of TVE’s flagships.

Arguiano did not want to leave anything out, and that is why he began by pointing out that in this type of programs the main thing is the spectacle, and that although He has received many offers to do this type of contest, he has always refused.. They are not cooking shows, they are cooking reality showshe begins by saying.

The tear is sought more

For the chef and presenter of Antena 3, in some contests You look for tears more, crying, whoever stole this from you, hindered you, didn’t let you… Cooking is camaraderie. If you and I are going to make some meatballs and fish soup, The normal thing is that we support each other so that both things come out great.

The famous chef refers above all to the lack of that camaraderie that he thinks prevails in royal kitchens, pointing out that instead they seek to make guerrillas: No one has learned to cook in those programs. They look like wars.

Furthermore, he also refers to the children’s edition, for which he has also been very critical: Children have to do child things and cooking is something for boys and girls from 15, 16 or 17 up.. Another thing is that at home, as children, you can help make meatballs or croquettes, things that have no danger, no fire, no knives.

An opinion that has been supported even by a former MasterChef participant, Marcos Villar, who participated in the seventh edition of the program: I have competed in MasterChef and Arguiano tells the whole truth. He is a crack Arguiano. My favorite cook. I said it on MasterChef and they don’t like him.