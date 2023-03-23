Ari Telch earns criticism, after posting inappropriate photo of Rebecca Jones

This Wednesday Rebecca Jones he separated from life and several celebrities expressed their farewell on social networks, one of them was the actor Ari Telch, who expressed how difficult the departure of this star has been.

In this sense, he turned to his social networks, to point out: “Difficult to process your game. Dear friend, actress, accomplice. I love you always. Rebecca Jones ”, but what really caught the attention was the image with which she accompanied the publication.

Well, it has aroused a wave of criticism and negative comments against him, because in the image, you can see Ari and Rebeca, giving each other a passionate kiss and with a very sensual cut.

Ari Telch earns criticism in networks

Ari Telch is criticized on social networks



After the publication, the networks exploded in criticism, as Internet users highlighted that he should have chosen the image better, since it was not the time to display this type of image, while others accused him of being unpleasant and unintelligent.

Ari received negative comments on Twitter, such as: “At what point did you think that was the right photo? What thought process led you to that conclusion? There is apparently no filter, no control, no sense of relevance. That nasty”, “I love to see when people make the most reckless and thoughtless decisions possible, and also make them public, really, there is nothing more fun in this world”.

Ari Telch suffers from a terrible disease

Ari Telch suffers from bipolarity



While it has been tremendously criticized, some followers and close friends have defended it, pointing out the terrible disease he suffers, because they recalled that, since 2002, he was diagnosed with the mental disorder known as bipolaritysince he has been hospitalized for several crises.

