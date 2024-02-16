Ariana Grande meets Mariah Carey to release yes, and?

MIAMI.- Ariana Grande joins forces with the iconic Mariah Carey in yes, and?a remix that debuts as the first non-Christmas collaboration between the two performers.

“I can’t believe the words I’m writing…there really are no words enough. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic into my little song, @mariahcarey. It means the most to me “than I could articulate and I can’t wait for everyone to hear this. I love you forever!”, Ariana Grande expressed on Instagram, after the release of the song.

This new remix comes a month after Grande released the original version of yes, and?which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marked the Floridian’s eighth No. 1 hit and her twenty-first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

yes, and? is the lead single from the seventh full-length album, Eternal Sunshinewhich will be released on March 8 via Republic Records.

“I love you so much, @mariahcarey yes, and? remix available now,” Ariana Grande added on social networks.