Ark 2 has been postponed to the end of 2024 – and yet there is reason to be happy

Studio Wildcard will not be able to release Ark 2 later this year. Instead, the sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved with Vin Diesel will come at the end of 2024 at the earliest. You will also have to wait a while for the first gameplay.

Ark 2’s dinosaurs are on hold for a little longer

Nothing happens without a reason and the developer explains in a announcementwhy dinosaur fans have to be patient for so long:

“After careful consideration, ARK 2 will not be released until late 2024 exclusively for Xbox, Game Pass and Windows distribution platforms (Steam/PC). This additional time allows ARK 2 to become the best game it can be and give players a truly exceptional and rewarding experience,” the studio said.

“UE5 is an incredibly new technology, and ARK 2 will see this cutting-edge technology reach its full potential. As the team learns more about the engine through ASA and develops the sequel, customized workflows and customized pipelines will be created to bring this next-gen paradigm to life support. More time is needed for everything that goes with it.”

Good news follows bad news

After all, Studio Wildcard has announced Ark Survival Ascended, a next-gen remaster of Ark Survival Evolved. This is supposed to be released in August 2023 and can shorten the waiting time until Ark 2 for some people.