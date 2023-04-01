Ark 2 will return to the end of 2024 because of the Unreal Engine 5, in compensation it arrives Ark next-gen

Dovremo attende più of the expected prima di vedere Vin Diesel in the primordial and futuristic world of arc 2. The follow-up to the game of survival of 2017 Ark: Survival Evolved, announced in pompa magna ai Game Awards 2020, will not be used in 2023.

Studio Wildcard has decided to postulate the launch of Ark 2 at the end of 2024 because of her It is difficult that he is struggling with the impiego of Unreal Engine 5, a technology that i suoi sviluppatori stanno ancora imparando to padroneggiare and that has required a riorganizzazione dei flussi di lavoro. It doesn’t change and it’s just the merit of the distribution platforms, which are always Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 PC with both immediately released in Game Pass.

Your official blog of the studio is possible to read: “Our goal is to render ARK 2 with the best possible game and provide a truly exceptional and rewarding experience for videogames. Unreal Engine 5 is an incredible new technology by no means (and for all of us), and we intend to use its maximum potential Give this technology allo state dell’arte creating a game with ambitions mai viste prima qui nello Studio Wildcard. continuiamo ad imparere nuove sews his questo motore ea sviluppare the sequel, we modified our work flow and our pipeline to adapt to this paradigm of the new generation and, for this reason, Abbiamo bisogno di più tempo per lo sviluppo“.



I will have impegnati i fan of the series during the prolungata ci penserà Ark: Survival Ascendeda potentized version of the first capitol in arrival in the estate of 2023 Purposely designed for the current generation footer – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. With this new edition, Studio Wildcard intends to ensure that “i fan possano godersi l’Ark che già conoscono per so many anni a venire”. In the package, other than inevitable miglioramenti alla gráfica and alle performance, will not include also The Island, the spin-off battle royale of Survival of the Fittest, and all the non-canonical DLC maps, other than multiplayer cross-platform and cross-play.