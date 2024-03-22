Arkano faints in Survivors: I have been very afraid

Survivors 2024 has burst into Telecinco with great force. With the return to television Jorge Javier Vázquez, and with a very charismatic group of contestants, this edition has brought back the excitement to Mediaset. Some contestants who, however, do not have their best hours.

After two weeks, the contest has already seen the loss of Zayra, Guti’s daughter, and the health problems do not stop in Honduras. The last one, the one lived by Arcanawho has had a scare that has greatly worried his companions, and that is that has fainted.

In the middle of this Thursday’s gala, Jorge Javier wanted to ask the rapper about his condition, leading the management to broadcast some images in which you can see how starts to turn white, and how he ended up on the floor passed out. A situation that he himself has described as a moment in which I have left this reality. Everything has gone black for me. Suddenly I was coming back and I didn’t know where she was. I have been very afraidhas been sincere.

At the time of his fainting, the artist was cared for by his companions, such as Javier Ungra, who lifted her legs. A few moments that she now remembers Arkano as a shock, because he is now in good condition. You are adapting, facing a new reality. You have to continue and you have to enduresaid the presenter, encouraging the contestants to continue with this survival program.

Other health problems

And Arkano’s has not been the only health scare that the contestants have had, because before him they also suffered two faints both Carmen Borrego as Aurah Ruiz. An ailment that is more common than it seems, since there have been many occasions in which this has occurred throughout the history of the contest due to the adverse conditions to which the participants are subjected.

In fact, another contestant who said Saying goodbye to reality is Zayra Gutirrez, who did it due to a back ailment. A very sensitive loss that has led the management of Supervivientes 2024 to incorporate a new contestant whose identity has not yet been revealed.

