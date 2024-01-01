Armed attack leaves six dead in a violent New Year’s Eve

QUITO— An armed attack left at least six dead on New Year’s Eve Sunday in a dangerous city in the southwest of Ecuador in the midst of a wave of violence that hits the Andean nation.

The incident occurred in the coastal city of Durán on Sunday afternoon, the police confirmed in a chat with journalists. He added that four of the victims died at the scene and two more in the hospitals to which they were transferred.

Although it did not provide details of the circumstances in which the events occurred, the police said that investigative units are looking for a van-type vehicle in which the alleged perpetrators travel, whose number they did not specify.

It was added that “some of the victims’ bodies were transferred by relatives of the deceased without respecting due diligence.”

Durán records some 407 violent deaths at the end of 2023, to which are added the new victims of this Sunday’s attack. The city makes up zone 8, the most dangerous in the country, along with Guayaquil, Samborondón and Daule, where intentional homicides almost doubled at the end of the year compared to 2022, going from 1,446 to 2,560.

The city, located about 214 kilometers southwest of the capital, is considered a strategic point of operation for criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking since its roads connect with the port of Guayaquil from where they traffic large shipments of drugs.

Organized crime

Organized crime gangs take advantage of the poverty and marginality of the area by recruiting minors to direct them to commit all types of crimes, according to experts.

Since November 25, the government of President Daniel Noboa announced the intervention of a security block in Durán which, according to the president himself, had allowed in one month to reduce the rate of violent deaths by 40% in that town, however , in the last two weeks of December, the violence worsened.

Ten days ago, six people died in an armed attack in a city cemetery in which a 74-year-old man, as a collateral victim, and two minors who belonged to a criminal gang died, according to the police.

Ecuador closes 2023 as the most violent year in its history with nearly 7,600 murders.

Source: AP