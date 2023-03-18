Arrest warrant against Putin: the most important questions and answers

Berlin.

The criminal court in The Hague wants to put Putin on trial. A process is probably not. The most important answers.

There is this scene on Russian state television. Maria Lwova-Belova sits in front of President Vladimir Putin. The woman is the Russian state’s “Children’s Rights Commissioner”, and Putin asks: “You yourself adopted a child from Mariupol?” Lvova-Belova replies: “Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to you!”

Maria Lwova-Belowa is now accused. And not only that. Also Wladimir Putin. The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has now issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President and the “Children’s Commissioner”: Putin is a suspected war criminal wanted worldwide. But what is this arrest warrant worth? We explain the most important points.

What is Putin accused of?

A court statement stated that Putin is responsible “for the war crime of unlawful deportation of people (children)” from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. For months, prosecutors have been collecting evidence and clues that are now leading to the arrest warrant have led. Three judges in a “pre-trial chamber” examined the prosecutors’ documents – and apparently saw sufficient evidence for a war crimes trial.

Targeting Vladimir Putin: Prosecutor and Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan Photo: Peter Dejong / dpa













What does the arrest warrant mean for Putin?

Russia will be his head of state not deliver to The Hague. Likewise, the ICC does not have its own police officers, let alone the right to arrest Putin in Russia. Russia has also not recognized the Criminal Court to this day – just like the USA, China and Israel. Putin could only face extradition after a change of power. A procedure in The Hague without the accused on the spot is not possible.





But Putin’s freedom to travel is significantly restricted, says the senior prosecutor Klaus Hoffman in conversation with our editors. Hoffmann is currently in Ukraine on behalf of the EU and is helping the local judiciary with investigations into war crimes. “123 states are now obliged to extradite him if he enters their territory. The hope of the criminal court is certainly also the signal to all those involved in the Russian power apparatus in kidnapping children from Ukraine. Maybe it can get some people to rethink,” says Hoffmann.

What is the truth behind the allegations against Putin?

In recent months, there has been growing evidence in the West that Russia illegally abducted children and young people from Ukraine. The Chief Prosecutor of the Criminal Court, Karim Khan, was in Ukraine himself at the beginning of March to follow up on this lead. In May 2022, Putin signed a decree allowing Ukrainian children to be naturalized in Russia quickly.

Just a few weeks ago, the renowned Yale University published one extensive report and, through witness interviews and data analysis, gathered important clues about at least 6,000 children from the Ukrainewho were deported to Russia – aged from four months to 17 years. They are said to live in facilities in several Russian cities. The experts discovered 43 of these “camps”, in 32 of which “systematic re-education” is said to take place, for example classes in “cultural, patriotic and/or military education”.

Pain and grief in the Kiev suburb of Irpin in March 2022. Russian soldiers are said to have committed serious war crimes here when they invaded. Foto: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Russia denies the allegations that these deportations are happening illegally, but rather with the consent of parents or Ukrainian educational institutions such as orphanages. Russia speaks of “evacuations”. The Yale report suggests that this often happens against the parents’ wishes, however. Or the children are taken away from their parents under false promises.

Also read: Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal? An analysis

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine itself is a breach of international law. The allegations against Russian soldiers are not just about abducted children. Ukraine and international observers accuse Russia’s army of killing innocent people torture and to kill. Several agencies also report on the targeted rape of Ukrainian women as a war tactic.

Calls ICC arrest warrant “historic”: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: – / dpa

What are the criticisms of the Court?

Important great powers like the USA and Russia have not yet signed the founding statute of the ICC – a shortcoming. In the past, however, the court has succeeded in conducting trials against war criminals, which were primarily aimed at rulers from African states, such as Libya’s dictator Gaddafi or the Congolese militia leader Lubanga.

A special court in The Hague condemned former Serb leader Karadzic and ex-General Mladic. So far, however, the court has not opened proceedings against large states – reference is often made to the USA, which was never internationally prosecuted for its attack on Iraq in 2003, which is now considered illegal under international law. US soldiers have tortured and unlawfully killed people there on several occasions.

What are the reactions to the arrest warrant for Putin?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls the arrest warrant “historic”. US President Joe Biden called the decision of the court in The Hague “justified”. Expert Hoffmann also speaks of an “enormous importance for the people here in Ukraine”. The signal effect in the direction of Russia is “clear”.

There, however, the government describes the arrest warrant as “outrageous and unacceptable,” according to Kremlin spokesman Peskov. “Accordingly, decisions of this kind are irrelevant for Russia from a legal point of view.”

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



