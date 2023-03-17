Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin for war crimes | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 2:50 p.m.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine, for the alleged forcible transfer of children to Russia from territories occupied by troops that they answer to Moscow in their neighboring country.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces committed atrocities during Russia’s year-long invasion of Ukraine. Putin is the third incumbent president on whom an ICC arrest warrant weighs, after the Sudanese Omar al-Bashir and the Libyan Muammar Gaddafi. Although Putin is unlikely to end up in court anytime soon, the order means he could be detained and sent to The Hague if he travels to any of the ICC member states.

The ICC issued the order on suspicion of illegal deportation of children and illegal transfer of people from Ukrainian territory to the Russian Federation. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

Russia has made no secret of a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and abandoned children in the conflict zone.

In the first reaction to the news from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, even from the point of view of legal view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligation under it.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia finds the very issues raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable”, and that any decision by the court is “null and void” with respect to Russia.

just the beginning

Senior Ukrainian officials applauded the ICC decision, with the country’s Attorney General Andriy Kostin calling it “historic for Ukraine and for the entire system of international law.” Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential General Staff, stated that the order is “only the beginning.”

The ICC decision came a day after a UN-mandated investigative body accused Russia of committing a wide range of war crimes in Ukraine, including intentional killings and torture, in some cases forcing children to witnessing the rape of their loved ones and detaining others next to dead bodies.

The news also came ahead of a planned state visit to Moscow next week by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is likely to further strengthen ties between Russia and China, just as relations between Moscow and the West have hit rock bottom.

Russia has been subjected to unprecedented Western sanctions since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Beijing and Moscow sealed a “no limits” alliance shortly before the invasion, and US and European leaders have expressed concern. about the possibility of Beijing sending weapons to Russia.

China has denied any such plans and criticized Western arms supplies to Ukraine, which are soon to be expanded to fighter jets after Poland and Slovakia this week approved the deliveries. The Kremlin said that the planes would simply be destroyed.