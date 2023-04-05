Arrive, feel good, stay

Christian Zoll, managing director of IV-Vorarlberg and chairman of the “Expat-Service Vorarlberg” association, explains in the “Vorarlberg LIVE” studio how migration can solve the problem of a shortage of skilled workers.

Claudia Neumayr grew up in China and later lived in Norway. That’s why she knows only too well what it means to arrive in a foreign country. “It took me months in Norway before I understood how to separate the rubbish properly.” It’s often banal things that people are confronted with. “People want to integrate, but there are also obstacles,” says Neumayr.



Claudia Neumayr knows what it’s like to gain a foothold in a new country. VN

Today she lives in Vorarlberg and has a job in which she can bring all her experience to bear. Neumayr is the managing director of the newly founded association Expat Service Vorarlberg. Founded by the Federation of Industry and the Chamber of Commerce, it is intended to be a contact point for companies and international, well-qualified workers (“expats”).

point of contact

Vorarlberg is undoubtedly a good place to live and work. But many specialists who come from abroad leave after one or two years. “They don’t feel well integrated, they don’t connect very well,” says IV Managing Director Christian Zoll. This is also illustrated by a survey of expats in Vorarlberg. 80 percent say that they feel very comfortable with their work. But 71 percent state that they hardly have any local friends. “That really affected me,” says Neumayr.



Claudia Neumayr with Wilfried Hopfner (left) and Christian Zoll. VN

The Expat Service Vorarlberg is now to support companies with international recruitment on the one hand and look after the workers who come to Vorarlberg on the other. The association helps with finding accommodation, choosing a school, registering pets, dealing with authorities or accessing sports clubs. The bureaucracy in particular can be very massive, depending on which country you come from. “It starts with rental contracts, for which you need a bank account, and ends with the driver’s license, which has to be changed,” says Neumayr. 80 percent of expats come to Vorarlberg with their partner, 50 percent have children. “That’s why it’s so important that there will be an international school in Bregenz from autumn. A lot of people value that.”

Networking with other expats and locals is just as important. “Vorarlberg is rural. It’s difficult for strangers to make friends here,” says the managing director. Therefore, support should also be provided when making contacts. The goal: The workers who come to Vorarlberg should arrive, feel comfortable and stay as long as possible.

thousands are missing

Chamber of Commerce President Wilfried Hopfner explains how important these international workers are. “We are currently missing 5,000 to 6,000 workers in Vorarlberg, unofficially there are probably even more. If nothing were done about this, this number would even rise to 20,000.”