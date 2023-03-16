Arsenal legend Lee Dixon chooses between Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White

Arsenal have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu competing at right-back – now Lee Dixon has said FourFourTwo who he would have in this role.

Dixon won multiple titles for the Gunners on the right side of the club’s iconic defender, with Tony Adams, Steve Bould and Nigel Winterburn rounding out the defence. Although the role has changed enormously in recent years, however, modern Arsenal have two defensive-minded players vying for the position.

And Dixon is impressed with both – although FFT wanted to put him on the spot to choose one…

Lee Dixon tells FFT which of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White he prefers for Arsenal

Lee Dixon in 1989 with Arsenal (Image credit: PA)

“I would go with Ben White – just for his consistency,” Dixon chose. “It depends on who you play though: if you have someone to score, you probably go with Tomiyasu.

“The full game at right-back now, you need a bit more about yourself than your positioning on the ball and I think White has improved so much as a right-back. He will only get better too, because he wants to learn and be part of the team.

“From what he’s done, going from centre-back to right-back is great. »

Lee Dixon enjoyed the Emirates Stadium becoming a stronghold this season (Crédit image : Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With his former club top of the Premier League, Dixon says he has been impressed with Arsenal’s improvement. As a childhood Manchester City fan, however, does the former right-back still tip Mikel Arteta’s men to finish the job?

“I will stay with Arsenal for now,” he said. “I think they’ve shown enough of themselves this year that when they had a dip in form – which isn’t often this season – after losing to City, they bounced back and won five in the trot, which is really impressive.

“I think the unity within the team, the bond between the fans and the team, I think that’s all Mikel Arteta does. I think the players played a big role in terms of the results, but he helped join that circle with everyone.

“And now the Emirates is a place where people come and are scared, which hasn’t always been the case in the past. »