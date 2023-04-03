Arson in Hard: Police are looking for fire devils

The police are currently looking for a previously unknown perpetrator who set fire to a paper container in Hard on Saturday evening.

A previously unknown perpetrator ignited a waste paper container at the waste collection station on Seestrasse in Hard on Saturday evening around 9:40 p.m. A resident noticed the fire and called emergency services. Until they arrived, the resident managed to keep the fire under control with a hand-held fire extinguisher until it was finally completely extinguished by the Hard fire brigade. The container was destroyed by the flames. The Hard police are asking for information. The Hard fire brigade was deployed with three vehicles and 18 people, as well as one patrol each from the Hard federal and local police.