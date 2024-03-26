Art and history in Seine-Saint Denis to frame the Olympic Games

ST DENIS.- Follow in the footsteps of Kylian Mbapp in Bondy or walk among former kings of France in Saint-Denis… between the ancient enclaves and the new Village for athletes in the Olympic Games of Pars the patrimonial offer of until and gastronomy is extensive in Seine-Saint Denis, north of the French capital.

Erected in the 12th and 13th centuries, the basilica-cathedral of Saint-Denis, a pioneer and masterpiece of the Gothic style, is the cemetery of the kings of France. Its royal necropolis houses the graves of 75 crowned heads. The monument also has 70 recumbent figures, various funerary sculptures and colorful and spectacular stained glass windows.

The beginnings of Kylian Mbapp, the boy from Bondy

Until he was 15, it was on the Lo-Lagrange synthetic grass field where soccer star Kylian Mbapp began his career, with the AS Bondy elastic. Leader of the French national team and PSG, he is the pride of his city, where a giant fresco represents him on the façade of a building.

Villa9Trois in Montreuil, the gastronomic reference

It is the only starred restaurant in this popular area. Its name is a nod to the nickname of Seine-Saint Denis, commonly called nine-three, after the department number (93). Its chef Camille Saint-MLeux attended the famous Ferrandi school of gastronomy and the George V-starred restaurant.

Les Puces de Saint-Ouen, an unmissable date for antique dealers

Expelled from Paris in 1870, the ragpickers set up their markets on the other side of the fortifications, in Saint-Ouen. The antique dealers market is an unmissable international event for collectors and interior decorators.

Futuristic architecture by Abraxas, with the stamp of Bofill

Wander around the sets of the American saga Hunger Games or the science fiction film Brazil in Noisy-le-Grand: Les Espaces d’Abraxas, a postmodernist complex of 600 homes conceived by the Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, is an ideal setting for dystopas. The complex, marked by excess, is made with concrete, steel and glass panels with futuristic lines, with a space similar to a theater from classical antiquity that serves as a central plaza.

129, the kebab reference

It is fast-food Located on Gabriel-Pri Street, in the city center, it has been an institution in Saint-Denis for more than a decade. Students, workers, employees come from afar and stand in long lines outside.

“The fries are good, the sandwich is not too greasy, the quantity is perfect… and above all the meat, tender, is marinated for hours,” explained Elie Marot, a kebab professional.

FUENTE: AFP