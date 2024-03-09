Art changes our lives

Set in a mental asylum in the 1930s, Thirst in the street for water tells the story of an artist who has fallen into depression after losing her daughter to an illness and not having enough money to survive the New Jersey winter, the synopsis advances.

The psychiatrist in charge of the case realizes that art is vital for this woman and that it is probably the only way to her salvation.

The text of the piece, directed by Cruz, encourages reflection and raises questions about the destiny of the protagonist: Can art give this painter back the desire to live? How does the creative process heal the feminine soul?

It is a work with which the author also identifies and which causes him to examine past decisions.

The cast is made up of Daniel Romero, Claudia Toms and Carlos Acosta Milin, with Orlando Urdaneta as a guest actor.

DIARIO LAS AMRICAS spoke with the Cuban-American Nilo Cruz about how this text came about and the parallels it weaves in relation to social issues. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright also recalled a significant moment in his life that helped him find his voice as a writer.

-How does this text come about and why do you title it? Thirst on Water Street?

I had already written the story, but it didn’t have a title. And the story has to do with two painters who are married, living in the United States during the Great Depression of the late 1920s and early 1930s. And it talks about how they try to survive as artists.

I remember I was in New Jersey doing a play theater and I find myself in front of a street called Water Street, the street of water. And when I saw the title, I said: oh, wow! interesting that there is thirst in the water street.

For me, it has to do with the abundance that exists in the US, but to which not everyone has access, unfortunately. And that’s why there is thirst. It has to do with the capitalist part of this country and the thirst of those who do not have access to that world. And that’s where the title comes from.

The play begins when one of my characters has a mental breakdown. And little by little, through psychoanalysis sections, we learn about the trauma that this character had as a result of not having enough money to support his family. They are two artists who lose a daughter during a very cold winter because they do not have money for heating. They are bohemian characters, irresponsible, too young to have children and because of that something horrible happens.

–The role of art is a recurring theme in your works, in this it is related to how it can be an escape vehicle or cure for depression.

That’s right. The cure starts from the individual. In this work, the artist begins to rescue her well-being through painting. Art changes our lives and it is a topic that I have addressed before. Also literature. In Two sisters and a piano, Two women who are under house arrest try to escape from that prison through literature.

The same happens with Ana in the tropics. The story of Anna Karenina helps the characters in the play question their own lives. AND Thirst on Water Street something very similar happens too. Art is important in many of my pieces, it is key to survival.

And, above all, in this country, usually when there are budget cuts, the first thing that goes away in schools are art problems. So piece s has some validity when one compares it to what is currently happening.

We are also censoring a number of books in this state, especially important books. I believe that literature is as necessary as food; It is food for the soul that teaches us to recognize life in other individuals, to recognize passions or human errors. That is also why water in this work has several meanings, because it is important for nutrition. The main character is called Emma Rose (Rosa), she is North American. She thirsts for her own creativity that has been held back by depression.

-Have you suffered from depression or lived with someone who suffers from it?

No never. But I did have a daughter at a young age. And in that way the work becomes very personal for me, because in that same year that my daughter was born, I found my voice as a writer.

So it was very difficult for me to be a father and at the same time be a writer. I suffered a lot with that, because I was being given opportunities as a writer, as a playwright and, at the same time, I had the responsibility of being a father and continuing in a relationship with my daughter’s mother that was no longer really working. It seems to me that it is a work very close to me. And that’s why I was intrigued by the story, especially when I did research on two artists who lived in that time of the 1930s. And, in a way, I identified a lot with the work.

It is also inspired by artists who have gone through this type of crisis, of assuming responsibility for things that they cannot solve. And the artistic concerns that take up a lot of time, because being an artist is a way of giving birth, but it is another type of creation, which you then share with the world.

-Your daughter brought you the gift of being a father and, at the same time, of having found your voice, something so important for a writer.

Yes, of course. Thank God that she is already 30-something years old and is doing very well, she has the career of her own. But it is also a moment to reflect and say: if I had been more of a father at that time, if I had forgotten a little about my writing. And this work is also a way of examining that past.

But, at the same time, it is interesting to share this experience with the world through this story, above all, that struggle of the creator that is so difficult, because it is very different.

The creator’s job is to explore through time and that is how the product emerges. We are machines. And that is not often recognized in society. It is like the work of the scientist, who also goes through a process of testing until he finds the product.

-If you could go back, what would you do differently?

I don’t think I would do it differently, because there were other circumstances that had to be taken into account. I managed to reestablish the relationship with my daughter, but it was not easy, it did not happen overnight.

-How do you define the work of theater?

Theater is a mirror of society in which we can identify with the characters on stage. It is like a reflection of human behavior and, in a certain way, awakens or creates a catharsis in the public.

-What does it mean to win a Pulitzer, a prize you obtained for Ana in the tropics?

It was a great honor. And, at the same time, a way to open the way for other Hispanics who are doing great work in theater and in novels. I think it was necessary and the time was right.

Thirst on Water Street, performances March 14-17 at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. For tickets visit miamidadecountyauditorium.org.