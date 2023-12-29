Art director receives Ricardo Franco 2024 Award

MADRID.- The Film Academy and the Malaga Festival granted the director of art Ana Alvargonzlez the 2024 Ricardo Franco Award, intended for film technicians that was created in tribute to the director, screenwriter and producer Ricardo Franco a year after his death, in 1999.

Ana Alvargonzlez will receive the award in what will be the 27th edition of the Andalusian competition, which will be held from March 1 to 10. The artistic director and costume designer from Madrid has been dedicated to cinema for almost 30 years, according to both entities.

The art director began her career in 1984 as an assistant to Gerardo Vera and Yvonne Blake working on films such as The mansions of Ulloa, Half of the sky, Berlin Blues, Witchy love, Dardanelles, Last Dateamong other.

Alvargonzlez designed the costumes The dark nightfor which she was nominated for the Goya Award, and Land and freedom, by Ken Loach. Some of her work as a set designer is The man who lost his shadow, Uncertain glory y The matchmakerwhich earned him a Goya nomination for Best Artistic Direction, an award he received in 2010 for Bye blacks.

In addition, he signed the Spanish art direction on 20 episodes of the HBO television series Game of Thrones.

FUENTE: Europa Press