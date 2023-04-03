Artemis 2: See the astronauts chosen by NASA to go to the Moon

Astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman will crew the Artemis 2 mission, which will carry the first astronauts into lunar orbit in more than 50 years. The crew members were revealed by NASA and CSA, Canada’s space agency, at an event held on Monday (3).

The mission’s crew members were announced by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Koch, a NASA astronaut, and Canadian Hansen will be the mission specialists. Glover will serve as the pilot, while Wiseman will be the captain.

The trio of American astronauts, together with the Canadian, will travel aboard the Orion capsule on the Artemis 2 mission. This is a flight test scheduled for 2024, which will be carried out based on the success of the Artemis 1 mission, launched in last year. As a test flight, Artemis 2 will help NASA test new technologies, systems and procedures needed for the rest of the program.

Many of them have never been tested in the conditions of space, and NASA will need this data to take new astronauts to the Moon and, in the future, to Mars. Therefore, Artemis 2 will have similar aspects to those of the Artemis 1 mission – the main difference will be in the crew inside the Orion capsule, which will test systems created especially for astronauts on board.

“This mission will demonstrate that Orion’s critical life support systems are ready to sustain our astronauts on longer duration missions,” NASA said in a statement.

NASA’s partnership with Canada and other nations, signed for the program, is the result of the Artemis Agreements, a term already signed by more than 20 countries — among them, is Brazil. The CSA managed to “save” the seat for the Canadian astronaut through an agreement, through which it will supply the Canadarm3 robotic arm to the future Gateway station, which will be in lunar orbit.

Who are the astronauts of Artemis 2

Christina Koch

Christina Koch is an electrical engineer and was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. She served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expeditions 59, 60 and 61, totaling 328 days in space and breaking the record for most spaceflight long run ever by a woman. Also, she participated in the first spacewalks performed entirely by women.

Victor Glover

A Bachelor of Engineering, Victor Glover was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. He served as pilot of the Crew-1 mission and flight engineer of Expedition 64, on the ISS.

Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Computer Systems. He served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station during Expedition 41, his first spaceflight, and clocked in about 13 hours of spacewalks.

Jeremy Hansen

Canadian Jeremy Hansen holds a bachelor’s degree in space science and served as a fighter pilot. He was selected by the CSA in 2009, and became the first Canadian qualified to train astronaut candidates from the United States and Canada.

Source: NASA (YouTube)