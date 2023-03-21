Artificial Intelligence: AI, a threat to public order?

On March 14, AI startup OpenAI revealed more details about its latest large-language model, the GPT-4. The successor to GPT-3.5, the basis of ChatGPT, is not yet available for everyone. However, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can try the new model on a limited basis, and developers who want to access the programming interface can register on a waiting list.

The biggest innovation compared to the previous model: GPT-4 can now also interpret and output images, although the basic function is still based on machine learning-supported “guessing” of the most likely word sequence and GPT-4 is not an independent AI. However, the model already handles tasks such as writing code, generating images, writing simple texts or, in individual cases, completing standardized tests with better results than human participants.

As the capabilities of text-image generators increase, so do people’s concerns about this new technology, at least in the eyes of the public. For example, New York Times columnist Kevin Roose ranks GPT-4 as “exciting and scary” and sees two types of risks to artificial intelligence: the predictable and the unexpected.

The latter, which have so far only appeared in science fiction films or books, also include artificial intelligences that develop their own consciousness. Although this will not be possible given the current state of development, on average 27 percent of the people surveyed by Ipsos in 36 countries think that an AI will wreak global havoc in 2023. In India, more than half of the respondents believe that artificial intelligence will wreak havoc on a large scale.

In Germany, at least one third believes in it. Compared to last year’s survey, there is little movement in terms of percentages. It remains to be seen whether this will change with GPT-4.