Artificial Intelligence and the Pope’s Coat

The image of Pope Francis wearing a modern coat, the same color as the traditional papal clothing, flooded social networks last weekend because, as is the case today with many images that spread dizzyingly through the different digital platforms that today they are in daily use, few people take the trouble to review or verify that such images are real or genuine.

It is already known that this image of the Pope was generated by a Chicago construction worker, who according to his words, without much malice but under the effects of hallucinogenic mushrooms, considered that it was funny to create an image of the Pope with a “funny” coat. with the support of the program created by the MidJourney laboratory, specialized in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which named its AI image-generating system with the same name.

Something similar happened with the photos that the British journalist Eliot Higgins, from the site specialized in open source journalistic investigations, Bellingcat, when on Monday of last week, March 20, also using the MidJourney program, generated 50 images of Donald Trump. allegedly being arrested in front of his family and his life as a prisoner. These images also caused a stir and more than one left in a band deceived by the very powerful similarity with reality. In the case of Higgins, his motivation was simply to imagine what the hypothetical arrest of the former US president who was so much talked about in those days would be like. Just two days after he uploaded the images of him to his Twitter account, his post had already been viewed by 5 million users, and by last night, it had already reached 6.1 million views.

MidJourney is based on a concept called “text to image”, that is, from a written instruction that one as a user provides to this platform, different variants of an image are generated that meet the requested characteristics, so it is relatively easy use this tool to generate fictitious images with a high degree of resemblance to reality such that it is not unreasonable to say that it is difficult for one to be able to distinguish whether it is a real image or an invented one.

Just last January 31 I wrote in this space about the benefits and challenges with another tool that is based on Artificial Intelligence, at that time I referred to ChatGPT. I mentioned its positive aspects, but also highlighted its potential use for cheating.

The case of the images invented with AI, which with barely a week apart have caused a major international stir, shows that very quickly we are entering a new stage of social coexistence, in which visual deception will be more and more common.

I would not be surprised if this type of image begins to be used as part of black campaigns or smear campaigns in the political-electoral arena or even in consumer markets, to damage the reputation of candidates or everyday consumer products. to name just a few cases.

In the case of texts or images generated with the support of AI, it will be imperative that we as people begin to develop the ability to discern when we are facing something real and when facing a distortion of reality.

For now, in the case of Mexico today they are a dangerous tool in the hands of those who only seek to divide society.

*The author is an economist.

@GerardoFloresR