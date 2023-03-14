Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT made Bill Gates reflect with some questions about his past

A person asks an Artificial Intelligence: this is the natural order of the new times. But, What happens when the AI ​​is the one interrogating the user? And if that person is nothing more and nothing less than Bill Gates?

It happened recently, during the meeting between the creator of Microsoft and Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister. Both met to talk to each other and, incidentally, answer certain questions raised by ChatGPT, the famous OpenAI chatbot.

Enter the questions that AI posed to Bill Gates, is one about his past.

“What advice would you give to your younger self, in case you can travel back in time?” ChatGPT asked Bill Gates.

This was the response of the billionaire and philanthropist: “It was, to say the least, excessively intense. I didn’t believe in weekends or vacations, you know.”

“There were a lot of people who probably could have helped me, but I simply had this very limited vision of the style of work, the style of speaking”, Bill Gates added.

“For a small initial group at Microsoft, that was fine, (but) as we got older I had to realize that when sales teams come in, when people with families come in, you should think about this. It’s a very long-term thing.”

Keep asking the Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT to Bill Gates

Another of ChatGPT’s questions to Bill Gates is “How do you think technology will affect the economy and the job market in the next 10 years?”

The creator of Microsoft responded: “Well, clearly we need to be more efficient. There are labor shortages in health care and education. If you go to low-income countries, they never have enough doctors or teachers. Hopefully technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient.”

An Internet user consults ChatGPT in Suqian, Jiangsu Province, China. | PHOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence chatbot developed in 2022 by OpenAI, specialized in dialogue. This is a language model, adjusted with supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

It is based on the OpenAI GPT-3.5 model, an improved version of GPT-3.