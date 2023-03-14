Artificial intelligence: OpenAI launches GPT-4, a version of ChatGPT “as good as humans” for certain tasks

The American company OpenAI believes that its program will become “more creative and collaborative than ever” with GPT-4.

Did you know the ChatGPT robot? Discover GPT-4, the new version of the generative artificial intelligence technology that operates the famous chatbot from the American company OpenAI. This new avatar is a further step towards computer programs as “intelligent” than humans, defends society.

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in the start-up, announced in the wake of having integrated GPT-4 to Bing, its search engine already equipped with ChatGPT functionalities for a month. “GPT-4 is a great multimedia model, less adept than humans in many real-life scenarios, but as good as humans in many professional and academic contexts”OpenAI said in a statement.

A model equipped with vision

ChatGPT arouses a lot of enthusiasm, but also controversy, since it is freely available and used by millions of people around the world to write essays, lines of code, scenarios or simply to test its capabilities. With GPT-4, the chatbot will become “more creative and collaborative than ever”promises the company.

Unlike previous versions, the new model is equipped with vision: it understands text but also images, thanks to another start-up, Be My Eyes. However, it only generates text. For the time being, only users of ChatGPT Plus, the paid version of the chatbot, and the million Internet users with access to the new Bing will be able to test GPT-4 (without image processing for the moment).