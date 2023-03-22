Artificial Intelligence Reveals What Harry Potter Characters Would Look Like As Old People

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 22, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed netizens to imagine many things, what-if scenarios and more, brimming with the creativity of their ideas and what AI-powered platforms are capable of. In this opportunity, someone came up with the idea of ​​illustrating the Harry Potter characters as if they were old people.

To achieve this, one Instagram user used Midjourney to represent Harry, Ron, Hermione and more as older adults. Like the different versions of DALL-E from OpenIA, this is an artificial intelligence program with which users they can create images from textual descriptions.

