Artificial Intelligence would help prevent the danger of hurricanes in this way

By the hand of the Artificial intelligence, One hundred years of hurricane records will help save lives in the United States. A virtual map of simulations can determine the trajectory and speed of the wind, based on data from the past.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published the results of their study in the journal Artificial Intelligence for the Earth Systems.

They used data from National Atlantic Hurricane Center, that include coordinates of the trajectories and wind speed: they are more than 1,500 hurricanes analyzed.

“Simulating numerous realistic hurricanes with the new approach can help to develop improved guidelines for the design of buildings in hurricane-prone regions”, the researchers stated.

This virtual map will serve as support to state and local laws governing the design and construction of buildings. With it, they can find the level of wind that each structure must withstand depending on its location and its importance.

Artificial Intelligence at the service of construction: how to better protect yourself from hurricanes

Wind speeds on the map they are derived from hurricanes simulated by the computer model, in addition to actual hurricane records.

Clever Adam, NIST mathematical statistician and co-author of the study, conducted an example that serves to illustrate the Artificial Intelligence project.

“Imagine you have a second planet Earth, or a thousand planet Earths, where you can watch hurricanes for 100 years and see where they hit the coast, how intense they are”, poses Paint.

Hurricanes in the United States The Atlantic area is one of the most commonly affected.

“Those simulated storms, if they behave like real hurricanes, they can be used to create the data on the maps almost directly.”

The researchers’ next step is to use simulated hurricanes. to develop coastal maps of extreme wind speeds.

Using Artificial Intelligence to more accurately simulate a hurricane on a map will help for builders and urban planners to make better decisions for their work. With this, they will save more lives, protecting the inhabitants of the place before a natural disaster.