Artist Fernando Calzadilla stars in exhibition at Arts Connection Foundation

MIAMI.- Under an immersive environment, the Arts Connection Foundation gallery will be the scene of the exhibition Painting Performance & Talkevent led by artist visual y designer Venezuelan Fernando Calzadilla.

The event that will take place on Saturday, January 20, will offer attendees a unique experience to share with Calzadilla, as he develops his artist creation process with the participation of a person from the public, intertwining painting, theatricality and photography.

The exhibition follows its first exhibition Goddesses: we look or look at ourselves and presents masterfully crafted images of 20 participants, showing a dynamic interaction of various artistic genres.

Calzadilla’s innovative approach involves the exchange of surfaces, from the dense body skin to the printed photographic record and the background surface, creating a visually striking narrative.

Presenting them at the moment of the performance opens up formal and dramatic possibilities for the images they look at while looking at each other, the artist indicated. Likewise, he explained that some of the images evoke the history of painting, with open references to other works of art such as Venus Urbino (1538) by Titian and Olympia (1863) by Manet.

Fernando Calzadilla was born in 1949 in Caracas, Venezuela. He is a theater designer, playwright, visual artist, performance artist and academic who intertwines practice with theory. His practice includes theater, performance, ethnography, visual arts, philosophy and communication processes from the perspective of performance studies. He has exhibited in Caracas, New York, So Paulo and Miami.

The event is free to enter and begins at 6:30 pm.