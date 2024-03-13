Artist presents exhibition on ambiguity of power in Miami

MIAMI.- From March 16 to May 5, the Arts Connection Foundation headquarters in Miami host the exhibition Difficult readings, by Jesús Hédez-Gero, which summarized the most recent work of the artist Cuban-Spanish around the mechanisms of can and their representation strategies in authoritarian contexts.

“Through a compelling mix of visual, audiovisual and bibliographic documents, the exhibition sheds light on the dualities of information-misinformation, truth-lie and tolerance-prohibition,” said curator Flix Suazo in a statement, who unravels the latent meanings behind of the narratives imposed by the dominant powers.

Hédez-Gero’s works critically recreate the emptying of reality and its conversion into a hypnotic discourse, revealing the faces of power that exhibit ambiguity and incongruity. The exhibition navigates through a continuous and oppressive scenario where distinguishing between reality and fabrication becomes an arduous task,” reflects Suazo.

The atmosphere of this proposal evokes an atmosphere orwelliano, referring to specific events in Cuban society and the intricate relationship between the island’s government and the United States. Using censored books, bipolar leaders, failed diplomacy, and guilt-ridden emblems, Difficult readings exposes the efficient veil of abject power.

For Flix Suazo, Hdez-Gero’s central proposal is the assembly (and disassembly) of history based on images and through the application of documentary and allegorical procedures. From presidential portraits to video installations, the exhibition reveals the aestheticization of politics, highlighting its conversion into an alienating spectacle.

OpenStudio Jesus Hernandez_Mandatory Credit Photo- Rafael Guillen_020-HDR.jpg the exhibition Difficult readings by the Cuban-Spanish artist Jess Hdez-Gero. Courtesy/Va Marinellys Tremamunno

This is how Difficult readings It challenges the methods and resources used by those in power to induce collective amnesia, emphasizing the systematic distortion of facts. Faced with this orchestrated misinformation, Hédez-Gero proposes to reproduce the anguished scandal of the images until the silence speaks.

About the artist

Jess Hdez-Gero is an artist who graduated from the San Alejandro Academy of Fine Arts and the Instituto Superior de Arte (ISA), in Havana. He currently resides in Madrid and is known for his provocative works that explore the complexities of power dynamics and strategies of representation in contemporary society. With a multidisciplinary approach, Héz-Gero’s art challenges perceptions and sparks critical debate.

Arts Connection Foundation

Arts Connection Foundation is a nonprofit cultural organization, based in Miami-Dade, that promotes events that provide the community with cultural knowledge, awareness and sensitivity; with the vision of building citizenship through creativity, cultural practices and also art in urban life.

The opening of Difficult Readings will take place this Saturday at 7:00 pm, at the Arts Connection Foundation headquarters located at 676 NW 23rd St, Miami FL 33127. Admission is free.