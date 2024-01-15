Artist recreates famous painting “The Last Supper”, but with Cuban leaders

Alejandro Daniel García, a young Cuban migrant who resides in New Jersey, USA. has aroused admiration on the networks with his recreation inspired by The Last Supper, but with Cuban leaders.

García, who has studied Advertising focused on multimedia production, created the suggestive work relying on the digital drawing technique, without the help of artificial intelligence.

The drawing, which captures the decadence and gluttony inherent to what the artist considers the final stage of Castroism, is accompanied by a biblical quote.

“Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, HYPOCRITES! You travel land and sea to gain a follower, and when you have achieved it, you make him a person twice as deserving of hell as yourselves. Matthew 23:15”, the young man wrote on Facebook, in clear allusion to the protagonists of his work.

Raúl Castro takes center stage at García’s dinner, escorted by his daughter Mariela Castro and his grandson Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, popularly known as “El Cangrejo.”

Also appearing in the image are the leaders of the new nomenclature such as President Miguel Díaz-Canel or Prime Minister Marrero, along with those of the old guard such as Ramiro Valdés or José Ramón Machado Ventura.

Finally, other figures related to the regime’s leadership are included in the picture, such as the official journalist Randy Alonso or Díaz-Canel’s wife, Lis Cuesta.

It is not the first time that young artists have been inspired by the regime’s bosses to criticize the situation in which Cubans are immersed.

In 2022, the digital artist Ricky Castillo was inspired by the satirical novel Rebelion on the farmby the British writer George Orwell, to caricature the leaders of Cuba.

On his networks, the artist published montages of pig sculptures allegorical to the novel, and accompanied them with fragments of it to show the Cuban political reality.