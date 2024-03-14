Artists in the Dominican Republic create mural in honor of Clarissa Molina

MIAMI.- Artists in Dominican Republic they painted a mural In honor to Clarissa Molina who is now in his hometown: Santiago de los Caballeros.

According to a press release, the former beauty queen was presented with the mural this Wednesday -March 13- to honor the work she has done since her beginnings in the entertainment industry.

Thanks from Clarissa Molina

“July 2, 2007, that was the day I left my land, my Santiago, my roots and customs. Yes, I dreamed big, but I did not imagine at that moment the blessings that would fall on me as a professional, much less the love and affection genuine love of my Dominican people for whom I am eternally grateful and that is why in every setting I stepped on I let my Dominican Republic be felt. I would love for every time young people or any human being to see this mural to know that they can achieve anything they set their minds to. doing things well,” said Clarissa Molina.

The initiative was carried out by the Murales de Ciudad Santiago cultural project of the Mayor’s Office of Santiago de los Caballeros, headed by Mayor Abel Martnez. The artists in charge of the artwork were Katherine Santana, Manaury Calasam, Feliberto Pichardo and Smery Pichardo.

During the ceremony, Yanilsa Cruz, Director of Culture of the Santiago Mayor’s Office, highlighted Molina’s qualities and the importance of the personalities that have allowed Dominicans to be projected to the world and their imprints in order to honor his memories through the art.

Likewise, the driver received recognition from the mayor accompanied by her father, her brothers, and family.

I feel super happy and honored to receive such a beautiful tribute in my city, where I was born, where I dreamed of doing things that would lead me to elevate my country and being accompanied by my father, brothers and family makes it more special, added Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 .

The mural with the image of Clarissa Molina after her triumph in the VIP season of Nuestra Belleza Latina is located on Calle de Arte del Reparto Tavrez Oeste.