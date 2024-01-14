Arvalo’s son attacks Malena Gracia again: She was not in love and she was using him

It was last January 3 when the tragic news of the comedian’s death came to light. Paco Arvalo at 76 years of age. It was his son Paco who, already at the television funeral home, pointed out that he had been breathing badly for some time, having had the coronavirus and the flu more recently.

Furthermore, in the funeral home on Avenida de los Naranjos in Valencia, a clash took place involving Malena Grace, who ended up being fired in a bad way. A topic he has spoken about again the comedian’s son in Fiestawho first confessed that Arvalo’s death had been unexpected: I went down to buy some things we needed for dinner and when I went up to the room my father had left us. I caught the flu and got it, but it was very unexpected.

MORE NEWS ABOUT ARVALO The comedian has died at the age of 76 after several days in which he was not feeling very well, as confirmed by Telecinco.

The singer and bullfighter, one of the people closest to Arvalo, has said in En boca de todos that he recommended his friend take better care of himself.

Paco points out that what worries him most at the moment is his sister, Nuria: My biggest concern is my sister. Within the pain I have, I can carry it and weather it. But For my sister, my father was half of her body because he was a father and a friend.. I want God to give me that light to be aware of it all day. It’s my biggest concern. I have to be strong for her. I can’t see her suffer from it because it drives me crazy. My father acted as father, mother and everything.

Angry with Malena Gracia and grateful with Bertn

Some harsh words that were followed by his criticism of Malena Graceof someone who thinks he didn’t love his father: I’m not going to allow him any more. On day 1 he was messing with my father on Socialit’, saying that it was the big mistake of his life, and two days later he appears at the funeral home. My father distrusted her a lot and I discussed that relationship with him a lot. She wasn’t in love and she was using him. I am convinced.

He has also spoken of Bertn Osborne, who did not appear at the funeral home of his great friend, Arvalo. An absence that Paco now excuses, his son, who has confessed that the singer called him telling him that he couldn’t come: I love Bertán very much, he is like my uncle. I adore Fabiola. He called me right away and he was sick. They will always be my friends. He told me that as soon as COVID was over she would come with us. Besides, I know that I can go to her farm. There are no disputes.