Ashley Park, from Emily in Paris, very close to dying from septic shock

Ashley Park has set off alarms on social networks due to a health problem from which he has almost died. The actress, known for her role in series such as Emily in Paris, He went to the Maldives to welcome the New Year with his partner and professional partner, Paul Forman. What started as a tonsillitissore throat that makes swallowing difficult, ended up in critical septic shockwhich has affected several of his organs.

As I sit here, processing and recovering from the first weeks of 2024, the only word that comes to mind is grateful. While on New Year’s vacation in December, what started as tonsillitis turned into critical septic shock., which infected and affected several of my organs. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we were initially told,” he began by saying.

The American interpreter has described the ordeal she had to live through. She was in three different hospitals and a week in the ICU because of this condition, which forces her to continue requiring hospital care. She is also grateful for her partner’s unconditional support in these difficult times for her. Most grateful to Paul Forman for being unconditionally by my side through all of this. You calmed my fears and kept me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, terrifying emergencies, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion while we were alone on the other side of the world away from those who knew us. we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.

Sorry for being so absent lately…

Park has praised the work of the medical team that saved his life. I am deeply grateful to the ICU doctors and nurses who worked and stayed with me to translate languages ​​and provide life support. Endless thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who they are). Even, He has also apologized to his followers for his absence these days, although he promises that he will recover in the best way possible.

I hesitated to share what’s been going on because I’m still in the middle of recovery… but now I know I’m safe on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent lately for so much and for the people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’ll be okay.

