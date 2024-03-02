Aspen, Argentina

Nothing prohibits the hiker from walking down the mountains along zigzagging paths. However, it is a considerable physical effort that can take hours. The most experienced skiers take to the diamond slopes, full of ups and downs, unevenness, twisty curves and vertical drops. They don’t seem to ski: they seem to fly. There are many intrepid sliders who descend the black slopes that look like precipices, unfathomable abysses, dizzying crevices of snow. The women who rule my life, I mean my wife and our daughter, walk down the blue paths flanked by pine trees topped with fresh snow. I, the dullest of the three, the clumsiest of the three, the most fearful of the three, only venture to travel, braking and braking, winding and winding, panting and gasping, coughing and sweating, along the least arduous routes. marked by green arrows, slopes reserved for beginner skiers, upstarts, fools like me. The first day, a Monday that was a holiday, the three of us fell, and I was the only one in the family who burst into tears when I fell, because I was alone and I couldn’t stand up: take off my skis, get up and put my skis back on. boots to them took me about half an hour. Afterwards we didn’t fall again, and we skied five consecutive days, two of them under a clear sun, and two of them in the middle of a snow storm that seemed like a religious ceremony.

Although I am agnostic, I feel the presence of the gods when I am up on the mountain, eleven thousand feet high. Certain tourists go up on the gondola just to take photos, have a drink, expose themselves to the sun with their eyes closed as if meditating, make love promises or marriage requests, feel that if they have reached this high it must mean that they have been successful in life. and then go down in the same gondola, toasted and happy, without even skiing three meters. I understand them, of course. Going up and down in the gondola is like flying in a tiny helicopter, attached to cables, without propellers, which allows you to contemplate the amazing, overwhelming landscapes, where the gods perhaps hide from us, humans, and laugh at our stumbles. and our falls, our ridiculous vanities, our fatuous efforts to appear immortal on those snowy peaks.

That’s why I pray before skiing, like I pray before planes take off. I do not allow myself the insolence of praying to the gods themselves, since I am not familiar with them, but at least I ask my sister to protect me, to protect us. Once I have gone down the green slopes without falling, I forget to thank him, otherwise I will be selfish. Not only has my sister protected us on this trip to the mountains: we have also been cared for, guided and encouraged by our ski instructors, who offered their services from nine in the morning to noon, or from one to four in the afternoon. All of them, all of them, were of Argentine nationality: Lola and Lautaro, Catalina and Delfina, Julieta and Samuel. They were all, needless to say, absolutely charming and skied with astonishing skill and grace. Young adventurers, those native teachers from the south, now fluent in the English language, earn a lot of money for three-hour sessions skiing and, when summer arrives in Aspen, they travel to the Argentine and Chilean ski slopes, where, of course, they earn much less for giving private classes. Only one of them, Samuel, from Córdoba, slipped and fell while he was going down the mountain with my wife and our daughter. After screaming, he was left lying in the snow, unable to get up. He had dislocated his shoulder. The medical assistant hurriedly took away the fallen professor, before our daughter’s astonished gaze. I couldn’t explain the mishap. Maybe it was the poor visibility because snowflakes were falling, maybe it was the smiling weed whose consumption is legal in Aspen, maybe it was the generous desire to take photos of the girls while skiing: the truth is that poor Samuel , whom I had already grown fond of, ended up in the infirmary, with his shoulder to misery, between cotton balls.

Also in the restaurants and cafes in the town of Aspen, almost all the waitresses and waiters were of Argentine origin and they smiled when they heard us speaking in Spanish. Everyone was happy or very happy, none of them wanted to return to Argentina soon. Many of them lived in Aspen all year round and encouraged us to return in the summer to go hiking in the mountains or along the rivers. Yes, of course, great idea, we’ll come back in the summer, I said, certain I was lying. But the presence of so many pretty Argentinian girls in the restaurants of Aspen greatly improved our visit: I remember at least five divine Argentinian girls serving in the restaurant of The Little Nell, so many more Argentinian girls who brought us breakfast to the rooms of said hotel (I slept alone because my snoring could be heard even in Vail), to helpful Argentine waiters in the best Italian restaurants in town (Casa Tua, Casa D’Angelo, Acquolina), and to Argentine cooks, Argentine cashiers, Argentine drivers on every corner from Aspen, working hard, with care, without complaining, and always with a smile to please the visitor, which refutes the fallacy that the average Argentine does not want to work and aspires for the government to give him money. Well no: Aspen is a town colonized by honest and industrious Argentine visitors who save to build a better future. So it’s not Aspen, Colorado: it’s Aspen, Argentina.

After skiing, it was inevitable to go out for a walk through the town, in freezing temperatures, less than zero degrees Celsius, but well protected. Of course, clothing stores are expensive, very expensive or very expensive. Let’s say it’s not a good idea to shop for clothes in Aspen. I only bought two hats and some snow boots. But our daughter, who met several of her friends from her school, bought very nice clothes in the teen fashion stores. In stores like Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, I would go in, sit down, they would offer me a complimentary coffee and a Coke, I would act clueless and shortly after I would leave without buying anything. On the recommendation of my brother Andy, the most intelligent and refined of all my brothers, we ate at the Paradise cafe and the person who served us the croissants and hot chocolates was, of course, an Argentinian.

One afternoon we ran into an Argentinian friend, Clara, who lives between Austin and Aspen, and whom we invited to dinner our last night in town, but she had a commitment. I celebrated seeing her beautiful, radiant, happy, full of life. She is a champion, an entrepreneur, like so many other young Argentine women who have conquered Aspen. That night without Clara we had dinner at a Mexican restaurant, Las Montañas, in the middle of an infernal bustle, and we were served by a transsexual Mexican whom we loved, and at the end I took photos with two Argentinian and two Peruvian waiters, while some Anglo-Saxon diners looked at me. with the face of who is this famous, badly-haired chubby guy who is popular in the establishment’s kitchen. Yes, it’s me, the talkative Peruvian, already a lot of honor.

It hasn’t been easy returning to our home on the island. There are no direct flights from Aspen, Argentina. You have to change planes in Denver, Dallas or Houston. I chose Denver, but bad weather delayed the flights and prolonged the journey excessively. How our daughter attends an exclusive school and has friends whose parents are very rich, so rich that they fly on their own planes and own houses in the foothills of the Aspen Mountains, and how the wait at the Denver airport lasted several hours , it was inevitable that she asked me if we would one day fly on a private plane. It’s too expensive, I told him, I can’t afford it, my love. You are a peasant, she told me in English (you are a peasant!), and he let out an ironic laugh that I celebrated. Yes, I’m a farmer, I told him, and we laughed together.