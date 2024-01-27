Asphyxiation due to poisoning: the cause of death of Tyler Christopher, from General Hospital

It was last November when the sad news of the death of Tyler Christopherone of the most famous actors in a mythical series like Hospital General, at 50 years of age. An event that shook the world of acting, which has seen how in recent months the number of deaths has grown, still mourning the death of another star like David Gail, from Sensation of Living.

OTHER NEWS OF INTEREST Law enforcement sources have informed TMZ that the actor may have died from an accidental drug overdose.

Now, practically three months after Christopher’s death, the cause of his death has just come to light, to which the American portal has had access. TMZ. And since the report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the television star died from positional asphyxiation due to acute alcohol poisoning, meaning he suffocated from the position he was in when he was drunk.

A contributing factor: coronary artery atherosclerosis

In addition, a contributing factor appears in the report, the atherosclerosis of a coronary artery, which is the formation of an atheromatous plaque in the wall of the arteries, and which, if it ruptures, could block the arteries and lead to a myocardial infarction. All this has led to, from the Office of the Medical Examiner, consider that it is an accidental death.

A death of his co-star, Maurice Benardwho broke the tragic news, pointing out that Tyler Christopher was a truly talented person who lit up the screen in every scene he performed and enjoyed bringing joy to his loyal followers through his performance.

An interpreter who appeared in over 1,100 episodes of General Hospitalwhere he achieved fame and renown, and who has also participated in other productions such as Super Volcano, Ice Storm y Thor: God of Thunder.

